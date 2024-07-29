School bus catches fire behind North York grocery store; no injuries

Toronto Fire crews are investigating after a school bus caught fire early Monday in North York behind a No Frills.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street just after 5 a.m.

Officials say other vehicles were parked near the bus, including other school buses, when the flames were spotted.

Crews quickly put the fire out, preventing it from spreading to the other vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.