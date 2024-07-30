Suspect in ‘Scream’ mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie “Scream.”

Investigators say on July 29, they were informed of seven incidents of spray paint in the area of Yonge and Centre Streets as well as Clark Avenue in Vaughan and Markham.

It was determined that between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. a lone suspect walked up to several properties and used red spray to write the messages.

The suspect is described as wearing all black and a white mask similar to the character Ghostface in the “Scream” movies. A suspect vehicle has also been identified as a light-blue sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Police say they suspect these incidents are hate motivated and the Hate Crime Unit is investigating.

Video has also been released of the incident as well as suspect vehicle.