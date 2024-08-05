No injuries in Weston and Victoria auto shop fire

Auto shop fire in York, ON
Toronto Fire on scene at an auto body shop in York, where a fire broke out on Aug. 5, 2024. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 5, 2024 9:00 am.

No injuries were reported following a fire at an auto shop in York on Monday morning.

Toronto Fire was called to the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue East shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of a fire in a two-storey building.

The main floor of the building is an autobody shop and the upper floor has apartments.

Two vehicles in the garage were on fire while the upper apartments were unoccupied.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Roads in the area were closed for a short while but have since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

