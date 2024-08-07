Blair announces CFB Esquimalt military housing project, 480 single-occupancy rooms

Minister of National Defence Bill Blair participates in a media availability at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Defence Minister Bill Blair says British Columbia's CFB Esquimalt will be the site of a new 480-room military housing project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 8:29 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 8:42 pm.

ESQUIMALT, B.C. — National Defence Minister Bill Blair says British Columbia’s CFB Esquimalt will be the site of a new 480-room military housing project.

The minister was at the Victoria-area naval base to announce a $10.1-million contract for design work for the project, estimated to total about $165 million.

Blair says the new, modern highrise building will provide single-occupancy rooms, coffee shops, postal services and a dining area capable of serving 700 people.

He says the accommodation project is part of the government’s plan to improve the quality of life for members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Blair says the government’s military housing agenda will support construction of up to 1,400 new homes and the renovation of an additional 2,500 existing units for Forces members on bases in communities.

He says the government is exploring redevelopment of parts of National Defence properties for both military and civilian uses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

