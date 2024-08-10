breaking

Canoeist Katie Vincent wins gold in women’s sprint paddling event

Katie Vincent, of Canada
Katie Vincent, of Canada, competes in the women's canoe single 200-metre heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo)

By John Marchesan

Posted August 10, 2024 7:55 am.

Canoeist Katie Vincent has won gold in the women’s single 200-metre event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Vincent edged out American Nevin Harrison in a photo finish at the line by 1-100ths of a second with a time of 44.12 seconds – an Olympic and World Record.

It is Canada’s eighth gold medal of the Games and the 25th podium appearance at these games which is the most at a non-boycotted Summer Games.

Sophia Jensen of Chelsea, Que., finished sixth.

It is Vincent’s second medal at these Olympics after teaming with Sloan MacKenzie on Friday win bronze in the women’s double 500 metre event.

More to come

