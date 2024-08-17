1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a home in south Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to a residence on Miles Road in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Royal York Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were met with large flames coming through the front window of the two-storey detached home.

“During the course of firefighter operations, one occupant was found in the premises and sadly Toronto Paramedics have since pronounced that individual deceased,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Fitzgerald in an update.

Officials did not provide the age or gender of the victim.

No one else was home at the time of the blaze and no other injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway involving the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto police to determine the cause of the fire.