1 dead in house fire in south Etobicoke

One man was pronounced dead after fire engulfed a home on Miles Road in south Etobicoke on Saturday night.
One man was pronounced dead after fire engulfed a home on Miles Road in south Etobicoke on Saturday night. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted August 17, 2024 7:43 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 9:46 pm.

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a home in south Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to a residence on Miles Road in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Royal York Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were met with large flames coming through the front window of the two-storey detached home.

“During the course of firefighter operations, one occupant was found in the premises and sadly Toronto Paramedics have since pronounced that individual deceased,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Fitzgerald in an update.

Officials did not provide the age or gender of the victim.

No one else was home at the time of the blaze and no other injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway involving the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto police to determine the cause of the fire.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

1h ago

Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

2h ago

Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender
Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender

The union representing Toronto police officers is calling on all levels of government to stop pointing fingers and take action after several officers were injured while attempting to arrest a repeat offender. A...

1h ago

Toronto man arrested a third time for alleged sexual assault of children in his care
Toronto man arrested a third time for alleged sexual assault of children in his care

Police have laid additional charges against a Toronto man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children and they believe there may be more victims. Toronto police say Kevin Marsh was...

1h ago

Top Stories

Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall
Flooding, damage reported across Greater Toronto Area amid record-breaking rainfall

Emergency services in the Greater Toronto Area reported that multiple roads had to be shut down due to flooding.

1h ago

Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.
Authorities confirm tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the region just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

2h ago

Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender
Toronto police union calls for action after officers injured attempted to arrest repeat offender

The union representing Toronto police officers is calling on all levels of government to stop pointing fingers and take action after several officers were injured while attempting to arrest a repeat offender. A...

1h ago

Toronto man arrested a third time for alleged sexual assault of children in his care
Toronto man arrested a third time for alleged sexual assault of children in his care

Police have laid additional charges against a Toronto man previously arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children and they believe there may be more victims. Toronto police say Kevin Marsh was...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
More rain on the way for Sunday
More rain on the way for Sunday

A number of weather watches and warnings remain in effect after a months worth of rain fell on the GTA on Saturday..

3h ago

2:45
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse

Demolition crews began tearing down a Toronto building in Kensington Market at risk of collapse. Jazan Grewal reports.

22h ago

2:56
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding

The tale of a pair of swans that once dazzled social media has taken a tragic turn and malnutrition is being blamed thanks to human feeding. David Zura reports.
2:24
Canadian National Exhibition opens for season
Canadian National Exhibition opens for season

The 145th CNE has officially kicked off with some new attractions this year. Michelle Mackey is checking out the rides, games and food.
2:39
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern

Federal regulations require buffer zones for safety at the end of runways by July 2027. Those opposed to expansion at the downtown airport believe this could lead to more planes taking off. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

More Videos