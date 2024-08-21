Suspect in King shooting appears to record incident with cellphone

Security video of a shooting in King Township on Aug. 19, 2024
Security video of a shooting in King Township on Aug. 19, 2024. (York Regional Police)

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 21, 2024 12:40 pm.

Security video of a brazen shooting targeting a home in King Township on Monday appears to show one of the suspects recording the incident with a cellphone.

The security video, released by York Regional Police on Wednesday, shows two suspects exit a black SUV and walk towards a home in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Anderson Cove Trail on August 19.

One of the suspects appears to be holding a cellphone, while the other brandishes a handgun and fires numerous shots at the home.

Investigators believe the shooting, which took place at around 3:35 a.m., was targeted.

The home was occupied at the time, but luckily no injuries were reported.

Officers on the scene found multiple shell casings in the area.

The suspects were both wearing hooded jackets or sweaters with the hoods up. One of the suspects wore pants with reflective material and dark shoes.

A third suspect was believed to be waiting in the suspect vehicle described as a black SUV with tinted windows, silver rim and silver trim.

