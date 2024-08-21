The Weeknd set to live stream São Paulo concert for free on YouTube

The Weeknd performs in Vancouver on Aug. 23, 2022
The Weeknd performs in Vancouver on Aug. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2024 2:54 pm.

The Weeknd is offering a glimpse into the next chapter of his career with a one-night-only concert streaming live on YouTube from São Paulo, Brazil.

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker plans to roll out a never-before-seen production in early September that will “offer a glimpse into what’s next for the artist” alongside performances of his biggest songs.

The Toronto-raised Abel Tesfaye announced his streaming plans with a promotional trailer made with images generated by A.I. software.

Little is known about the concert or the Weeknd’s grander vision, though Tesfaye has teased the possibility of killing off his alter ego.

The Weeknd’s São Paulo performance streams Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube with the option to buy merchandise through the platform.

Organizers say 10 per cent of the proceeds from merchandise sales will go to the Brazilian Soul Fund, a branch of the BrazilFoundation that supports communities in the region affected by natural disasters and economic hardships.

