Health Canada recalling doll sold at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls

Health Canada is recalling a pair of children’s plush toys due to a choking hazard.

The agency says the Dreamgro Lullaby Travel Soothers in the pink and light blue mermaid styles feature a gold star decoration which may detach easily and present a choking hazard to young children.

The plush toys play soothing music and include a detachable hook to attach to a stroller, car seat, crib, or travel bed.

The two products affected are the Dreamgro Lullaby Travel Soother – Pink Mermaid (DF156-LI) and the Dreamgro Lullaby Travel Soother – Blue Mermaid (DF156-MT).

More than 2,700 of the toys have been sold in Canada between February 2024 and May 2024. The manufacturer says as of August 28, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a Winners, Marshalls or HomeSense location for a refund.