Canada’s Danielle Dorris defends Paralympic gold in Paris pool

Canada’s Danielle Dorris defended her title at the Paralympic Games on Saturday.

The 21-year-old swimmer from Fredericton won gold in the women’s S7 50-metre final with a time of 33.62 seconds.

Mallory Weggemann of the United States took silver, while Italy’s Guilia Terzi was third.

Tess Routliffe of Caledon, Ont., was fourth after picking up a silver and a bronze earlier in the Games.

Dorris captured gold in Tokyo three years ago, and was the youngest member of Canada’s team at age 13 at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

She was born with underdeveloped arms, a condition known as bilateral radial dysplasia.