Police investigate incident of mischief at Beaches synagogue

Toronto police are investigating an incident of mischief at a synagogue in The Beaches.

Investigators say just after noon on Thursday construction workers who were in the Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue area noticed damage to a window of the Beach Hebrew Institute.

When police arrived they noticed a hole in a stained glass window of the building. There was no indication when the glass may have been damaged.

“We understand and share the community’s concern regarding damage to the Beach Hebrew Institute,” police said in a social media post. “Toronto Police, including our Hate Crime Unit, are actively investigating the incident.”

Investigators say residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and are asking anyone with information to contact them.