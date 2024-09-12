Statue of Saint stolen from Hamilton cemetery

A bronze statue of a Saint has been stolen from a Hamilton cemetery.

Investigators say a statue of St. Teresa of Avila was taken from Resurrection Cemetery at 254 Garner Road West in Ancaster sometime between Friday, September 6, 2024, and Monday, September 9, 2024.

The statue stands around three-and-a-half to four feet tall.

“Hamilton Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information related to the theft to come forward,” police said in a release.

No further details have been released and there’s no information about suspects at this time.