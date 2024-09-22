As season winds down, an interesting off-season awaits for the Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ham it up in the dugout during Spring Training action in Dunedin, Fla. on Thursday, February 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2024 12:23 pm.

A late-season Blue Jays news release in 2023 trumpeted the team’s push to the post-season and release of playoff ticket info ahead of the final homestand.  

The main hook of this year’s offering was instead promotional in nature. It focused on the possibility of fans breaking a stadium record for most one-dollar hotdogs consumed in a season.

What a difference a year makes. 

The Blue Jays, who made the playoffs in three of the last four years, have been under the .500 mark since April 30 and are a good bet to finish last in the American League East. 

As the club closes out the season with a weeklong homestand, here’s a look at five talking points.

FACE (S) OF THE FRANCHISE

The long-term plan for infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette has been a hot topic since the homegrown talents emerged as star players in the major leagues. 

That won’t change entering an off-season loaded with challenges for general manager Ross Atkins. 

Guerrero and Bichette are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents after the 2025 campaign. The future plans of the franchise will become much clearer if they put pen to paper on contract extensions.  

Guerrero has rediscovered the form that saw him finish second in American League MVP voting in 2021. Bichette, who led the AL in hits in ’21 and ’22, struggled through an injury-plagued year.

RELIEF NEEDED

A bullpen that had a variety of weapons last year was gutted this season due to trades, injuries and underperformance.

It’s arguably the biggest area of need as the Blue Jays look to return to contention next season. 

Closer Jordan Romano is coming off elbow surgery, Yimi Garcia was traded, Erik Swanson had a stint in the minors and Tim Mayza’s long run in Toronto ended when he was designated for assignment.

Chad Green and Genesis Cabrera became the main high-leverage options in the second half with middling results.

STARTING ROTATION

A solid core is in place in the team’s starting rotation but more depth — particularly a quality left-hander — would be welcomed. 

Veterans Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt provide a dependable 1-2-3 punch at the top.

Yariel Rodriguez is the likely No. 4 man and Bowden Francis, after a remarkable second half, has made a strong case to round out the five-man crew. 

Alek Manoah, who missed most of the season after undergoing a hybrid Tommy John surgical procedure, will likely be out until June at the earliest. 

TAKING A LOOK

One of the few positives from a last-place positioning in the standings is it allows an opportunity to take a look at rookies, up-and-coming players and recent trade acquisitions. 

Players like Spencer Horwitz, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger and Ernie Clement all had opportunities this season and could be factors in 2025.

BOSS ROSS

The front office will be under intense pressure this off-season before the competitive window with the current nucleus starts to close. 

Atkins has been on the job as GM for almost nine years. The Blue Jays’ only playoff victories in that time came in 2016 when they reached the ALCS with a squad largely assembled by predecessor Alex Anthopoulos. 

The Blue Jays missed out on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani last year. Another big swing at a top free agent — think Juan Soto or Alex Bregman — is likely needed this fall.

Big bats are desperately needed for an offence that sagged all season. It would also prove to the fanbase and the baseball world that the Blue Jays are ready to make a major push to be contenders again.

3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects
3 people face 23 fraud-related charges, police seek 2 other suspects

Toronto police are searching for two men in a fraud investigation that saw two people lose more than $18,000. Investigators say on May 29 a man and his daughter received a call from someone identifying...

4h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing
Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries following an early morning stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road, just east of Kingston Road...

3h ago

One person dead in Scarborough shooting
One person dead in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Scarborough. Officers say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Markham Road just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, police located...

5h ago

Mass shooting kills 4 and wounds 18 in nightlife district in Birmingham, Alabama
Mass shooting kills 4 and wounds 18 in nightlife district in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A mass shooting killed four people and wounded 18 others in a popular nightlife area in Birmingham, Alabama, with many of the victims caught in the crossfire, police said early...

34m ago

