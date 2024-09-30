Pete Rose, MLB’s all-time hits leader, dead at 83

MLB’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, has died at the age of 83, the Cincinnati Reds confirmed Monday.

Rose played for 24 years in MLB, spending time with the Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos. He was a 17-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, the 1963 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1973 NL MVP. Rose won the NL batting title in 1968, 1969 and 1973.

He accumulated 4,256 hits in his career, playing in a recorded 3,562 games with 160 home runs and a .303/.375/.409 slash line.

After serving as a player-manager with the Reds from 1984 to 1986, Rose transitioned to become the Cincinnati skipper full-time, serving in that role until 1989.

Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 by then-commissioner Bart Giamatti after MLB determined he had bet on games during his career as a player and manager.

Rose unsuccessfully applied for reinstatement multiple times since receiving the lifetime ban.