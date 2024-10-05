2 female pedestrians injured in early morning crash in Vaughan

An early morning crash in Vaughan has sent two pedestrians to hospital.

York Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Major MacKenzie Drive just before 2 a.m. for reports of a serious crash.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash which also injured two female pedestrians.

The women have been taken to a hospital and a trauma centre with undetermined injuries.

Police say neither driver had to be transported to hospital, however, one of them was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.