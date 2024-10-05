2 female pedestrians injured in early morning crash in Vaughan

A York Regional Police shoulder badge
A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By John Marchesan

Posted October 5, 2024 8:12 am.

An early morning crash in Vaughan has sent two pedestrians to hospital.

York Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Major MacKenzie Drive just before 2 a.m. for reports of a serious crash.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash which also injured two female pedestrians.

The women have been taken to a hospital and a trauma centre with undetermined injuries.

Police say neither driver had to be transported to hospital, however, one of them was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.

Top Stories

What you need to know about Nuit Blanche 2024
What you need to know about Nuit Blanche 2024

Toronto will be the city that doesn't sleep for one night this weekend during the annual Nuit Blanche festival. It is the city's all-night celebration of contemporary art produced by the City of Toronto...

17h ago

Israel strikes Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north
Israel strikes Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with 12 airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in northern Lebanon...

1h ago

'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war
'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war

Fedaa Nassar says any time she has heard the phone ring in the last year, she becomes overwhelmed with anxiety. "I hate phone calls now," says the 34-year-old lab technician at an Ottawa-area hospital. It's...

45m ago

Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon
Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pleaded for peace in the Middle East Saturday, as he decried a civilian death toll he blamed on Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel. But Trudeau stopped short of outright condemning...

1h ago

