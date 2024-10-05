2 female pedestrians injured in early morning crash in Vaughan
Posted October 5, 2024 8:12 am.
An early morning crash in Vaughan has sent two pedestrians to hospital.
York Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Major MacKenzie Drive just before 2 a.m. for reports of a serious crash.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash which also injured two female pedestrians.
The women have been taken to a hospital and a trauma centre with undetermined injuries.
Police say neither driver had to be transported to hospital, however, one of them was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.