Christine Sinclair to join Vancouver Rise FC ownership group

Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair is mapping out her post-play career, announcing Monday she will be part owner of Vancouver Rise FC.

Sinclair, who retired from international play last year and will leave club soccer at the end of this season, will join the team’s ownership group ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season.

The new professional women’s league is set to kick off next spring.

Sinclair says growing up in Burnaby, she never would have imagined becoming an owner of a pro club in her hometown.

“I want every little girl in British Columbia and Canada to be inspired to play or coach or manage – see the opportunity for women in sport. I’m so excited to be a part of this movement, and to be able to share my passion to help this club grow,” she said in a release.

She’ll join majority owner Greg Kerfoot in the Rise ownership team.

Sinclair finished her international career as the world’s top goal scorer among both women and men with 190 goals. She also led the way when Team Canada’s women’s soccer team won gold at the 2020 Olympics.

She is also among just five players to appear in six Women’s World Cups, and one of just three players to score in five. But a World Cup trophy eluded her.

When she announced her retirement from the national team last year, Sportsnet 650 Host Dan Riccio pointed out there’s only one way to sum up Sinclair.

“The best ever,” he says. “[It’s been] an incredible career. One of the greatest athletes Canada has ever produced.”

Sinclair has been a leader on and off the pitch.

“It’s everything she’s done. She’s even recently called the most recent bout with Canada Soccer the biggest fight of her career, so yes, of course, she’s doing things on the women’s side to increase and get closer to equal pay, which they deserve,” he explained. “With Christine Sinclair, especially, in the Canadian soccer program, the women have led the way for pretty much forever, until recently the men’s program didn’t have any success outside of a 2000 Gold Cup win.”

Stephanie Labbé, Rise FC sporting director, explained there are few names in the history of Canadian sport, and the history of soccer, as big as Sinclair’s.

“She has made an unmatched impact on the sporting landscape in Canada, inspiring millions of people across the country. We are thrilled that she has taken an ownership role with our club to make an equally large impact on the future of the game. We have won gold together and now we are both excited to take this next journey together in Canada with Vancouver Rise FC.”

Sinclair is set to play in Vancouver on Oct. 15 when the Vancouver Whitecaps FC League 1 team will take on Sinclair’s NWSL Portland Thorms in the Concacaf Women’s Champions Cup.