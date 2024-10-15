Ontario government studying 120 km/h-plus design standard for new highways

As the Ford government continues to grapple with addressing traffic gridlock issues, officials say they’re studying the creation of a 120 km/h design standard for new Ontario highways.

During a Tuesday morning news conference in Toronto primarily about restricting bike lanes in place of vehicular traffic lanes, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria confirmed work on the design development was underway.

He said if ultimately adopted, the standard for new highways would “allow vehicles to travel safely at speeds higher than 120 kilometres per hour” and “keep drivers safe.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how far along work was on the new safety and design standards and when those would be finalized.

Sarkaria was asked if this would be in place for future highway projects the Ford government is working on such as Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass and potentially the Highway 401 tunnel project if it advances beyond the feasibility study and design stages. A direct answer wasn’t provided.

Sarkaria also announced the government is planning to expand 110 km/h speed limits to all 400-series highways “where it is safe to do so.”

In July following a pilot project and early adoption across Ontario, 18 segments of Highways 11, 69, 400, 401, 402, 403, 404, 406, 416, 417 and the QEW representing more than one-third of the province’s major highways saw the speed limits permanently increase to 110 km/h.

Stunt driving penalties kick in at 150 km/h for the sections of highways at 110 km/h, which is the same as highways with 100 km/h speed limits.

Officials didn’t elaborate on where specifically it would and wouldn’t be safe to increase the limit.

Meanwhile, Sarkaria said the government is moving to impose a freeze on driver knowledge and road test fees.

The proposed changes that require changes to existing laws still need to be tabled in, and passed by, the Ontario legislature.