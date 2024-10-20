Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Private label brand frozen waffle products
Hundreds of frozen waffle products sold in leading retailers under various private lable brands are being recalled because they could be contaminated with the listeria bacteria. CITYNEWS

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2024 12:31 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2024 1:10 pm.

Hundreds of frozen waffle products produced in Brantford, Ont., and sold in leading retailers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of possible contamination by the listeria bacteria, according to the manufacturer.

TreeHouse Foods said Friday that it issued a voluntary recall after discovering possible contamination during routing testing at its plant. It said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Canadian food regulators are aware of the recall.

The recalled waffles are sold under a variety of names including Walmart’s Great Value, Target’s Good & Gather and under the No Name, Compliments, Selection and Western Family private label brands in Canada.

The complete list of products affected can be found here.

Listeria infections can cause mild illness including fever and diarrhea or more serious problems. The illness is most dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC estimates that 1,600 people are infected with listeria each year in the United States and 260 die.

TreeHouse said there have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the waffles.

The company said consumers holding any of the products should dispose of them or return them to the store for credit.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham
Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street,...

1h ago

Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man
Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month. Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death...

4h ago

With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week

OTTAWA — Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week. The central bank's interest rate announcement...

6h ago

Justin Kent, Natasha Wodak top Canadians at TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon
Justin Kent, Natasha Wodak top Canadians at TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Natasha Wodak and Justin Kent cruised to their first Canadian marathon titles on Sunday in Toronto.  Wodak, the 42-year-old Canadian women's record holder, strode to victory in the TCS Toronto...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham
Man, 44, killed in targeted shooting in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Markham Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a weapons call just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on Hepburn Street,...

1h ago

Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man
Toronto woman arrested in shooting death of Brampton man

A Toronto woman is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Brampton man last month. Toronto police say 36-year-old Stacey Downey is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death...

4h ago

With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
With inflation below target, Bank of Canada expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week

OTTAWA — Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week. The central bank's interest rate announcement...

6h ago

Justin Kent, Natasha Wodak top Canadians at TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon
Justin Kent, Natasha Wodak top Canadians at TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Natasha Wodak and Justin Kent cruised to their first Canadian marathon titles on Sunday in Toronto.  Wodak, the 42-year-old Canadian women's record holder, strode to victory in the TCS Toronto...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period
Toronto will establish 'limited activity zone' during Taylor Swift's concert period

The excitement is building for Taylor Swift fans with just a month away until the pop star brings her Eras Tour to Toronto. As Catalina Gillies reports, the city is establishing a “limited activity zone” near the Rogers Centre to alleviate congestion

15h ago

2:36
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack
Netanyahu's home reportedly hit by drone attack

Israel's government says a drone targeted the home of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas continues to show no signs of pause. Afua Baah reports

15h ago

6:47
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing
Advocate, councillor react to Allan Gardens encampments clearing

The City of Toronto moved to clear encampments at Allan Gardens after more than a year of efforts to do so. Nick Westoll speaks with a community advocate and Coun. Chris Moise to get their reactions.
2:50
Ontario legislature set to resume Monday with key gridlock bill
Ontario legislature set to resume Monday with key gridlock bill

The Ford government will act on a summer of campaign-style announcements, including putting the brakes on bike lanes and tunnelling under the 401. Mark McAllister breaks it down.
2:58
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches
3-alarm residential fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches

Daylight reveals the devastation after a home near Queen and Woodbine went up in flames. Caryn Ceolin with the effort to bring the fire under control and save neighbouring houses.
More Videos