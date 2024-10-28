680 NewsRadio announces winners of the 2024 Junior Traffic Reporter Contest

jr traffic reporter
Winners of the 680 NewsRadio Toronto Junior Traffic Reporter Contest in 2024. From left to right, Eesa, Trent, Olivia.

By 680 NewsRadio Toronto staff

Posted October 28, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2024 3:29 pm.

Congratulations to the winners of our 680 NewsRadio Junior Traffic Reporter Contest 2024 brought to you by 407 ETR.

Out of hundreds of entries the following three students were selected through online balloting in their respective categories:

Grades 1-4: Eesa Talha | The Islamic Institute of Toronto Academy in Scarborough

Grades 5-8: Trent Murray | Highbush Public School in Pickering

Grades 9-12: Olivia Giraldi | Bill Hogarth Secondary School in Markham

All three have won $500 for themselves, $500 for their respective schools as well as a tour of the 680 NewsRadio newsroom! Congratulations again, and thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

3h ago

Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister

TORONTO — A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says. Stan Cho...

3h ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

10h ago

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

3h ago

Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister

TORONTO — A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says. Stan Cho...

3h ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year

Last year's tree-lighting ceremony in Orillia went viral for all the wrong reasons. As David Zura finds out the City says there won't be a repeat this year after planting a new tree capable of holding the lights needed.

12h ago

1:27
Big warm up on the way for end of October
Big warm up on the way for end of October

One more day of seasonal temperatures before a late October warm up which comes with some wet weather that could impact trick-or-treating later in the week.

14h ago

2:40
Ontario government seeks to extend temporary gas tax cuts into next year
Ontario government seeks to extend temporary gas tax cuts into next year

The Ford government is looking to introduce legislation that would extend the 5.7-cent temporary rate cuts on gasoline and fuel taxes. City's Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from experts.

14h ago

2:45
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round

More access to your local library is on the way, no matter where you live in the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced that library branches will soon be open 7 days a week, all year round. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

1:37
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market

Humans weren't the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Puppies got the chance to show off their best outfits and tricks at the annual Howloween costume contest at the Bentway.

More Videos