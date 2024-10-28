680 NewsRadio announces winners of the 2024 Junior Traffic Reporter Contest

Congratulations to the winners of our 680 NewsRadio Junior Traffic Reporter Contest 2024 brought to you by 407 ETR.

Out of hundreds of entries the following three students were selected through online balloting in their respective categories:

Grades 1-4: Eesa Talha | The Islamic Institute of Toronto Academy in Scarborough

Grades 5-8: Trent Murray | Highbush Public School in Pickering

Grades 9-12: Olivia Giraldi | Bill Hogarth Secondary School in Markham

All three have won $500 for themselves, $500 for their respective schools as well as a tour of the 680 NewsRadio newsroom! Congratulations again, and thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest.