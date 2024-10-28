CMA calls for elimination of sick note requirements by employers

The Canadian Medical Association wants to eliminate sick note requirements by companies for employees with short-term minor illnesses.

The association says this could prevent as many as 12.5 million unnecessary health-care interactions in a single year.

CMA president Dr. Joss Reimer says sick notes are not a health systems issue, but rather a human resources issue.

The association says sick notes burden physicians with unnecessary administrative tasks and detract from patient care.

In a new position paper, the CMA calls for legislative changes to restrict the requirement for sick notes and promote alternatives such as self-certification and flexible leave policies.

It says the move aims to ease the administrative burden on health-care providers and improve patients’ access to care and the overall efficiency of the health-care system.