Video shows suspect shooting at Georgina home

Security video showing a suspect shooting at a home in Georgina. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 4, 2024 4:11 pm.

York Regional Police have released video of a suspect shooting at a home in Georgina on Sunday.

Officers were called for the sound of gunshots at around 11 p.m. on November 3, 2024.

When they arrived at the residence on Danny Wheeler Boulevard, near Valleo Street, they found evidence of a shooting.

“When police arrived, they saw the upstairs bedroom window of the home was shattered with what appeared to be bullet holes,” a YRP release states.

“Upon search of the area, officers located numerous shell casings on the driveway and on the road in front of the home. Bullet holes were observed within the upstairs bedroom of the home.”

No injures were reported.

On Monday police released video of the incident. It shows the suspect standing in the middle of the street and firing repeated shots at the home before running to an awaiting SUV.

No further details were released.

