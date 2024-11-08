Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated.

The Hindu Canadian Foundation said in a social media post that Rajender Parsad has been reinstated and “cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Parsad was suspended following a November 3 incident after violence erupted at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton following a visit by Indian officials who were met by protesters seeking a separate Sikh nation called Khalistan. That protest spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga and continued on Monday, with hundreds of demonstrators from opposing sides gathering outside the Brampton temple before being dispersed by police.

Three people were arrested and a police officer was suspended as a result of those clashes on Sunday and Peel police arrested a fourth man and charged him with incitement of hatred while issuing arrest warrants for two others.

While the temple said it did not authorize or permit Parsad to engage in the activities that occurred, they had “no prior knowledge of his involvement in these activities.”

“Based on preliminary input, Priest Rajinder Parsad was suspended. As a result of further review, we have now reinstated Priest Rajinder Parsad to his duties and responsibilities at Hindu Sabha,” read a statement issued by Hindu Sabha Mandir President Madhusudan Lama.

The Foundation also called into question Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown’s role in the matter, after he accused the priest of spreading “violent rhetoric” in a social media post.

“@patrickbrownont Your role in this matter appears questionable, as you have tarnished an individual’s reputation by posting on your official account without evidence or proper inquiry,” read their post.

“It is essential for Hindu Canadians to stay vigilant about the intentions of politicians.”

Members of the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee said they were “deeply disappointed” to hear that the priest had been reinstated only 48 hours after he was suspended.

“This priest was suspended for spreading violent rhetoric. According to his own organization (Hindu Sabha Mandir), he was suspended because of his controversial involvement with protestors on November 3rd,” read their statement.

“This hateful rhetoric and ensuing violence is unacceptable. It resulted in property damage, assaults, and the attempted storming of a local Sikh place of worship. All those involved must be held accountable as Sikhs continue to face threats locally and through Indian foreign interference.”

The clashes come on the heels of Canada expelling six Indian diplomats over allegations they used their positions to collect information on Canadians in the pro-Khalistan independence movement and then passed the details on to criminal gangs who targeted the individuals directly.

India has long accused Canada of harbouring pro-Khalistan terrorists that New Delhi has asked Ottawa to extradite, though Canadian officials say those requests often lack adequate proof.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report