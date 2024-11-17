Woman, 94, critically injured after struck by driver in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service Collision reconstruction team van
A Toronto Police Service Collision reconstruction team van is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 17, 2024 8:42 am.

A 94-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a driver in Scarborough.

Police say the woman was crossing from the south side of Sheppard Avenue East to the north side near Kennedy Road around 5:13 p.m. when she was struck by a 50-year-old driver going westbound in a 2008 Honda Fit.

The woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries while the driver remained at the scene.

The woman was the first of two pedestrians struck in the area within the same hour.

Approximately two kilometres away at Sheppard Avenue East just west of Warden, police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 5:34 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide
Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide

A man is in custody as police investigate a homicide in Oshawa. In a social media post on Sunday, Durham police say they were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue south of King Street East where they...

33m ago

October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend
October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend

TORONTO — The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term...

1h ago

Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps

OTTAWA — If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the...

1h ago

Hezbollah's spokesman killed in rare Israeli strike on central Beirut, official says
Hezbollah's spokesman killed in rare Israeli strike on central Beirut, official says

BEIRUT (AP) — A rare Israeli airstrike on central Beirut killed Hezbollah's chief spokesman on Sunday, an official with the militant group said. Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 12 people in...

29m ago

Top Stories

Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide
Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide

A man is in custody as police investigate a homicide in Oshawa. In a social media post on Sunday, Durham police say they were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue south of King Street East where they...

33m ago

October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend
October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend

TORONTO — The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term...

1h ago

Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps

OTTAWA — If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the...

1h ago

Hezbollah's spokesman killed in rare Israeli strike on central Beirut, official says
Hezbollah's spokesman killed in rare Israeli strike on central Beirut, official says

BEIRUT (AP) — A rare Israeli airstrike on central Beirut killed Hezbollah's chief spokesman on Sunday, an official with the militant group said. Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 12 people in...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

13h ago

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.

10h ago

1:47
Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit
Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using meetings with Asia-Pacific leaders in Peru to promote Canadian nuclear reactors while the spectre of a second Donald Trump presidency looms over the APEC summit. Glen McGregor reports.

10h ago

2:55
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto

Night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour saw another sold-out crowd with fans wearing their friendship bracelets and sparkly outfits that reflected their favourite Swift era. Jazan Grewal spoke with some Swifties outside outside the Rogers Centre.
2:34
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm

A potential storm system could bring wind and rain to Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
More Videos