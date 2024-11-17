Woman, 94, critically injured after struck by driver in Scarborough

A 94-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a driver in Scarborough.

Police say the woman was crossing from the south side of Sheppard Avenue East to the north side near Kennedy Road around 5:13 p.m. when she was struck by a 50-year-old driver going westbound in a 2008 Honda Fit.

The woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries while the driver remained at the scene.

The woman was the first of two pedestrians struck in the area within the same hour.

Approximately two kilometres away at Sheppard Avenue East just west of Warden, police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 5:34 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.