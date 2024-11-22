Police officer acquitted in 2016 death of Ottawa man testifies at coroner’s inquest

People pass a police officer in their car as they make their way along Elgin Street during a rally after an Ottawa police constable was found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa, on Oct. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2024 1:30 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2024 2:55 pm.

OTTAWA — A police officer who was found not guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 death of an Ottawa man is telling a coroner’s inquest that his goal was to “distract” Abdirahman Abdi with punches during the arrest.

Ottawa Police Const. Daniel Montsion is among those testifying at the inquest into Abdi’s death following his violent arrest.

The 38-year-old died in July 2016 after police responded to a 911 call reporting that a man was groping women outside a coffee shop in Ottawa’s Hintonburg neighbourhood.

The inquest has heard that Abdi appeared to be in a mental health crisis at the time.

Montsion was charged in the case with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and was found not guilty in 2020.

He told the coroner’s inquest today that deciding whether to use force during an arrest didn’t take into account a person’s mental health and that he was trying to control Abdi before taking him into custody.

Tina Hill, a lawyer for Abdi’s family, showed clips of a video of the arrest and asked Montsion how many punches he threw at the Somali Canadian man.

“You throw a punch at his head with the handcuffs in your right hand,” she said.

Montsion disputed that, saying he was trying to control Abdi’s left hand.

“My goal was to distract him with those punches,” he said.

The police officer also said he was sorry for Abdi’s family’s loss.

The inquest heard that Montsion wore special gloves intended to prevent injuries during the arrest, which had plastic covering on the knuckles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

25m ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

2h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

1h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

25m ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

2h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

1h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan

The Ontario NDP says an 11-page amendment to Bill 212 will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once bike lanes are removed from Toronto city streets.

16h ago

1:32
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau

"We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," Trudeau said. "This is just who we are as Canadians."
6:15
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025 and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring.
0:19
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre

Swift's convoy rolls down the Gardiner Expressway with a police escort on the way back to Rogers Centre for Thursday night's concert.

2:50
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village

Liberty Village residents have been overwhelmed by a string of aggressive coyote encounters and attacks on dogs in recent months, leaving them feeling unsafe to walk in the neighbourhood.

More Videos