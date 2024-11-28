Murder charge laid after Toronto man dies months after assault

An aggravated assault charge has been upgraded to second-degree murder after a man who was injured in an alleged assault at a multi-share residence in Parkdale nearly a year ago died in hospital last weekend.

Toronto police officers were first called to the residence in the Fuller Avenue and Queen Street West area on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital and a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and fail to comply with a release order.

Investigators said the victim and suspect knew each other, but it’s not clear if they both lived at the residence.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, police say the victim died from his injuries.

He’s been identified as Alan Mychaluk, 63, of Toronto.

On Tuesday, police arrested Timothy Graves, 56, of Toronto, and charged him with second-degree murder.