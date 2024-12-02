Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 2, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2024 10:37 am.

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a large stretch of Highway 11 in Cottage Country should reopen to traffic Monday afternoon after rapid snow accumulation saw hundreds of vehicles trapped.

“We understand the frustration that motorists are having as a result of this,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video update early Monday.

“The vehicles that were on Highway 11 — we’re just waiting for the highway to be made safe for all traffic to start travelling on it.”

As of Monday morning, Schmidt said Highway 11 between Highway 60 in Huntsville and West Street in Orillia was closed in both directions. That’s a nearly 90-kilometre stretch of highway that passes by Bracebridge, Muskoka Airport, Gravenhurst and Washago.

He said the northbound lanes in Orillia were set to reopen at around 12 p.m. while southbound lanes were set to reopen “later in the afternoon.”

Schmidt said Ontario Ministry of Transportation snow-clearing operations might impact access to Highway 11 on- and off-ramps. He implored people to avoid the area and not to travel on closed highways.

Related:

The region was battered with intense snow squalls over the weekend. Officials in Gravenhurst, where it’s estimated there was 140 centimetres of snowfall, declared a state of emergency.

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told CityNews equipment and crews from other parts of Ontario were brought in to assist with the cleanup effort. He said parts of the region dealt with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow an hour.

“We know how critical that artery is,” Sarkaria said.

“Over the weekend, we worked tirelessly with the OPP to ensure everybody was safe.”

Meanwhile, the City of Vaughan sent four snow blowers and operators to Gravenhurst to assist with the snow-clearing effort.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

With files from The Canadian Press

An MTO camera shows the southbound lanes of Highway 11 in Gravenhurst just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
An MTO camera shows the southbound lanes of Highway 11 in Gravenhurst just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. ONTARIO MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

1h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

1h ago

2 men wanted in Markham home invasion
2 men wanted in Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion in Markham last week. Police were called to a home on Daffodil Avenue and Poinsetta Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Two...

47m ago

U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike

The U.S. Postal Service asked customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada until further notice due to a Canada Post strike.

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump
Ontario government launches U.S. ad campaign ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared on his social media channels a one-minute video ad set to air in the United States.

1h ago

Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years
Ontario Liberal Party pledges $3.1B in effort to 'guarantee' family doctor for all within 4 years

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie unveiled the policy on Monday. The provincial election is currently set for mid-2026.

1h ago

2 men wanted in Markham home invasion
2 men wanted in Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion in Markham last week. Police were called to a home on Daffodil Avenue and Poinsetta Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Two...

47m ago

U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail for north of the border due to Canada Post strike

The U.S. Postal Service asked customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada until further notice due to a Canada Post strike.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast
Cottage country hit hard by winter blast

Highway 11 into Muskoka remains closed through the weekend following a wave of winter weather that left many stranded in their cars and homes. David Zura takes a look.

13h ago

1:45
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week
Snowfall possible for GTA later this week

Scattered flurries are possible through most of the Greater Toronto Area this week. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

1:51
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates
64-year-old woman allegedly killed by her son in Pickering, Durham police investigates

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from Durham Regional Police, who say a 25-year-old man has now been arrested for allegedly killing his mom

15h ago

2:27
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Smoke seen over Lebanon amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Smoke was seen billowing over southern Lebanon Sunday — days after Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement,. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. 

16h ago

2:39
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership
Ukraine pleads with U.S. to convince 'skeptics' on NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with U.S. officials to convince 'skeptics' that his country joining NATO is a positive step forward. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at the latest deadly Russian strike on Ukraine.

16h ago

More Videos