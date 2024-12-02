Highway 11 set to reopen on Monday after intense snow storm: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a large stretch of Highway 11 in Cottage Country should reopen to traffic Monday afternoon after rapid snow accumulation saw hundreds of vehicles trapped.

“We understand the frustration that motorists are having as a result of this,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video update early Monday.

“The vehicles that were on Highway 11 — we’re just waiting for the highway to be made safe for all traffic to start travelling on it.”

As of Monday morning, Schmidt said Highway 11 between Highway 60 in Huntsville and West Street in Orillia was closed in both directions. That’s a nearly 90-kilometre stretch of highway that passes by Bracebridge, Muskoka Airport, Gravenhurst and Washago.

He said the northbound lanes in Orillia were set to reopen at around 12 p.m. while southbound lanes were set to reopen “later in the afternoon.”

Schmidt said Ontario Ministry of Transportation snow-clearing operations might impact access to Highway 11 on- and off-ramps. He implored people to avoid the area and not to travel on closed highways.

The region was battered with intense snow squalls over the weekend. Officials in Gravenhurst, where it’s estimated there was 140 centimetres of snowfall, declared a state of emergency.

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told CityNews equipment and crews from other parts of Ontario were brought in to assist with the cleanup effort. He said parts of the region dealt with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow an hour.

“We know how critical that artery is,” Sarkaria said.

“Over the weekend, we worked tirelessly with the OPP to ensure everybody was safe.”

Meanwhile, the City of Vaughan sent four snow blowers and operators to Gravenhurst to assist with the snow-clearing effort.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

With files from The Canadian Press

An MTO camera shows the southbound lanes of Highway 11 in Gravenhurst just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. ONTARIO MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

Update : Highway 11 NB at West St. Orillia is expected to reopen at 12:00 and Highway 11 SB is expected to reopen from Highway 60 in Huntsville later in the afternoon. There will be limited access to entrances and exits throughout that area as crews continue to clear the ramps.… pic.twitter.com/iyGvDmNv6b — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 2, 2024