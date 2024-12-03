Scotiabank reports $1.69B Q4 profit, up from $1.35B a year ago

Scotiabank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2023
Scotiabank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2024 6:56 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2024 8:47 am.

Scotiabank reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.69 billion, up from $1.35 billion in the same period last year, as it set aside a smaller amount for bad loans compared with a year ago.

The bank said Tuesday the profit amounted to $1.22 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from 99 cents in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $8.53 billion, up from $8.27 billion in the bank’s fourth quarter last year.

The bank’s provisions for credit losses amounted to $1.03 billion in its fourth quarter, down from $1.26 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.57 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.23 per diluted share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $1.60 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

“While I am encouraged by our strategic progress to date, there is significant work ahead as we focus on client primacy initiatives to drive enhanced profitability across our businesses,” Scotiabank chief executive Scott Thomson said in statement.

Scotiabank is the first of Canada’s big banks to report its fourth-quarter results this week. Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada report Wednesday, while Toronto-Dominion Bank, BMO Financial Group and CIBC report Thursday morning.

Scotiabank said its Canadian banking operations amounted to $1.06 billion for the quarter, up from $793 million in the same quarter last year, due primarily to lower provisions for credit losses and higher revenue, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Scotiabank’s international banking operations earned a profit of $628 million attributable to equity holders of the bank, up from $548 million a year earlier, while the bank’s global wealth management business earned $420 million attributable to equity holders, up from $327 million a year ago.

The bank’s global banking and markets business earned $403 million, down from $414 million in the same quarter last year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

breaking

1m ago

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

16h ago

Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured
Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after four male suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery store at a Richmond Hill mall on Monday afternoon. Officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m....

4h ago

Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine
Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine

Two men from Ontario were arrested and charged after police in Illinois seized more than $40 million in suspected cocaine. Illinois State Police said a trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection...

41m ago

Top Stories

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

breaking

1m ago

Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone
Toronto Public Library apologizes after refusing to let a lost girl use their phone

The Toronto Public Library has apologized after refusing to let a lost girl use a phone at one of their branches. Megan Kinch posted on social media Friday evening after her lost 11-year-old daughter...

16h ago

Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured
Police investigating jewellery store robbery at Richmond Hill mall, 1 employee injured

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after four male suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery store at a Richmond Hill mall on Monday afternoon. Officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m....

4h ago

Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine
Ontario men charged after Illinois police seize $40M of suspected cocaine

Two men from Ontario were arrested and charged after police in Illinois seized more than $40 million in suspected cocaine. Illinois State Police said a trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

16h ago

1:54
Finding homes for hundreds of animals over the holidays
Finding homes for hundreds of animals over the holidays

The Ontario SPCA is hoping to find homes for 500 animals across the province over the holidays. But as Audra Brown reports they also want to make sure there are no surprises, so that new families will be their forever friends.

16h ago

2:21
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes

Rhianne Campbell reports, an 11-year-old girl lost her way and in an effort to get back home she went to the nearest library to try to call her mom but was denied help.

17h ago

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

11h ago

More Videos