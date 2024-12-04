Marner, Stone among players added to Team Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada has announced its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, adding some speed and skill around a core featuring multiple future Hall of Famers.

The 17 players added join the previously announced Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid and Brayden Point.

The new additions are headlined by Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner, the NHL’s leading goal scorer in Sam Reinhart of the Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

After much debate, the goaltenders selected are Adin Hill of the Golden Knights, Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a new best-on-best international tournament featuring teams made up of NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The tournament will run from Feb. 12 to 20 in Montreal and Boston, and all games will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Canada’s full roster for the tournament:

Forwards

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins)

Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights

Defence

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets)

Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues)

Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights)

Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)

Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights)

Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche)

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)

Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights)

Sam Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)