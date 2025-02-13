City continues to dig out after major snowstorm with more on the way

Toronto continues digging out from the biggest snow storm of the season. Shauna Hunt with the city's snow clearing operations as we brace for more wintery weather

By John Marchesan

Posted February 13, 2025 6:57 pm.

The City of Toronto says it will make a decision Friday on whether or not additional snow removal measures are needed in advance of another snowstorm slated to hit the city this weekend.

Officials say they have completed multiple rounds of snow clearing on every road, sidewalk and bikeway following the GTA’s largest two-day snowfall event since 2022. Residents can call 311 starting Friday morning to report areas that need additional attention, such as large windrows – the pile of snow that’s left at the end of a driveway after a snowplow comes through.

Toronto received between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow and Environment Canada is calling for an additional 20 centimetres to fall over the course of the Family Day long weekend.

“Once current plowing operations conclude, the City will assess the capacity of its road infrastructure to handle the additional anticipated snowfall this weekend, before making a decision about whether snow removal operations are required,” the City said in an update Thursday, adding snow removal would likely begin on Monday.

In the meantime, residents are reminded that the City remains under a “major snowstorm condition” which means parking on city roads designated as snow routes is prohibited.

Vincent Sferrazza, the Director of Transportation Operations and Maintenance, says as of 10 p.m. last night the City had issued close to 700 tickets as of Thursday morning.

All City-run child care centres located at Toronto District School Board (TDSB) sites and all recreation programs at City and school locations will resume on Friday. All Toronto Public Library branches will reopen Friday as well as the Toronto Zoo.

After-school programs will not be held on Friday as it is a P.A. day for both TDSB and the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

The City says garbage and recycling collection is continuing with some delays.

Due to the weather forecast, the City’s five warming centres are expected to remain open.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford campaign calls premier's 'sparky' comment a 'poor-taste joke'

Officials with Doug Ford's re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada. According to the...

1h ago

Relocate or euthanize: Liberty Village, Fort York residents demand action after 6 coyote attacks in 1 night

It's been months since downtown Toronto residents from Liberty Village and Fort York areas began sharing encounters with coyotes on neighbourhood social media pages. A group of residents in the area...

10m ago

Mississauga man in custody after puppies found in 'abysmal conditions'

A 49-year-old Mississauga man is facing animal cruelty charges after police discovered several puppies living in what they describe as abysmal conditions. Peel police say they received information on...

3h ago

2 suspects sought in violent daytime Brampton carjacking

Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent daytime carjacking in Brampton. Investigators say a woman was refuelling her car around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 when two...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ford campaign calls premier's 'sparky' comment a 'poor-taste joke'

Officials with Doug Ford's re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada. According to the...

1h ago

Relocate or euthanize: Liberty Village, Fort York residents demand action after 6 coyote attacks in 1 night

It's been months since downtown Toronto residents from Liberty Village and Fort York areas began sharing encounters with coyotes on neighbourhood social media pages. A group of residents in the area...

10m ago

Mississauga man in custody after puppies found in 'abysmal conditions'

A 49-year-old Mississauga man is facing animal cruelty charges after police discovered several puppies living in what they describe as abysmal conditions. Peel police say they received information on...

3h ago

2 suspects sought in violent daytime Brampton carjacking

Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent daytime carjacking in Brampton. Investigators say a woman was refuelling her car around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 when two...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
More snow on the way this weekend

Friday appears to be the calm before the next storm as a mix of sun and cloud gives way to flurries and light snow into Saturday with as much as 15 cm expected.

3h ago

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received up to 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

11h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

21h ago

1:52
Raptors' Brandon Ingram excited for future with team

Brandon Ingram discussed why he signed a three-year deal with the team and his hopes for the franchise. Lindsay Dunn reports.

11h ago

2:27
Day 8 of the Kenneth Lee Murder trial hears from expert witness

Defence arguments continue as a Doctor of Pharmacology testifies for the defence team 
More Videos