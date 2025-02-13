City continues to dig out after major snowstorm with more on the way

The City of Toronto says it will make a decision Friday on whether or not additional snow removal measures are needed in advance of another snowstorm slated to hit the city this weekend.

Officials say they have completed multiple rounds of snow clearing on every road, sidewalk and bikeway following the GTA’s largest two-day snowfall event since 2022. Residents can call 311 starting Friday morning to report areas that need additional attention, such as large windrows – the pile of snow that’s left at the end of a driveway after a snowplow comes through.

Toronto received between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow and Environment Canada is calling for an additional 20 centimetres to fall over the course of the Family Day long weekend.

“Once current plowing operations conclude, the City will assess the capacity of its road infrastructure to handle the additional anticipated snowfall this weekend, before making a decision about whether snow removal operations are required,” the City said in an update Thursday, adding snow removal would likely begin on Monday.

In the meantime, residents are reminded that the City remains under a “major snowstorm condition” which means parking on city roads designated as snow routes is prohibited.

Vincent Sferrazza, the Director of Transportation Operations and Maintenance, says as of 10 p.m. last night the City had issued close to 700 tickets as of Thursday morning.

All City-run child care centres located at Toronto District School Board (TDSB) sites and all recreation programs at City and school locations will resume on Friday. All Toronto Public Library branches will reopen Friday as well as the Toronto Zoo.

After-school programs will not be held on Friday as it is a P.A. day for both TDSB and the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

The City says garbage and recycling collection is continuing with some delays.

Due to the weather forecast, the City’s five warming centres are expected to remain open.