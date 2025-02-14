Nurse, 75, charged with alleged sex assault at Durham long-term care home

Eliezer Magdamo, 75, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with sexual assault. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 14, 2025 1:16 pm.

A 75-year-old registered nurse has been charged following an alleged sexual assault at a long-term care home in Newcastle.

Durham police say on Oct. 15, 2024, the suspect was employed as a nurse at Fosterbrooke Long-Term Care Home. During his shift, the suspect was allegedly found in a room, touching the victim inappropriately.

Eliezer Magdamo, 75, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He was released with undertaking.

Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims and have released his previous work history.

Magdamo worked at Whitby Mental Health Centre, now known as Ontario Shores, from 1989 to 2011, the Altima Long-Term Care, now known as Glen Rouge Community/Long-Term Care, from 2011 to 2015 and Fosterbrook from 2016 until present.

