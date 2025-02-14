TikTok returns to Apple and Google app stores in the US

A TikTok logo is shown on a phone in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2025 1:10 am.

Last Updated February 14, 2025 5:35 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok has returned to the app stores of Apple and Google in the U.S., after President Donald Trump delayed the enforcement of a TikTok ban.

TikTok, which is operated by Chinese technology firm ByteDance, was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores on Jan. 18 to comply with a law that requires ByteDance to divest the app or be banned in the U.S.

The popular social media app, which has over 170 million American users, previously suspended its services in the U.S. for a day before restoring service following assurances from Trump that he would postpone banning the app. The TikTok service suspension briefly prompted thousands of users to migrate to RedNote, a Chinese social media app, while calling themselves “TikTok refugees.”

The TikTok app became available to download again in the U.S. Apple App store and Google Play store after nearly a month. On Trump’s first day in office, he signed an executive order to extend the enforcement of a ban on TikTok to April 5.

TikTok has long faced troubles in the U.S., with the U.S. government claiming that its Chinese ownership and access to the data of millions of Americans makes it a national security risk.

TikTok has denied allegations that it has shared U.S. user data at the behest of the Chinese government, and argued that the law requiring it to be divested or banned violates the First Amendment rights of its American users.

During Trump’s first term in office, he supported banning TikTok but later changed his mind, claiming that he had a “warm spot” for the app. TikTok CEO Shou Chew was among the attendees at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Trump has suggested that TikTok could be jointly owned, with half of its ownership being American. Potential buyers include real estate mogul Frank McCourt, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary and popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press



Relocate or euthanize: Liberty Village, Fort York residents demand action after 6 coyote attacks in 1 night

It's been months since downtown Toronto residents from Liberty Village and Fort York areas began sharing encounters with coyotes on neighbourhood social media pages. A group of residents in the area...

10h ago

Ford campaign calls premier's 'sparky' comment a 'poor-taste joke'

Officials with Doug Ford's re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada. According to the...

7h ago

Man killed in industrial accident in Etobicoke

A man is dead following an industrial accident in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to a business in the Attwell Drive and Carlingview Road area just after 10 p.m. Thursday. Toronto police...

8h ago

City continues to dig out after major snowstorm with more on the way

The City of Toronto says it will make a decision Friday on whether or not additional snow removal measures are needed in advance of another snowstorm slated to hit the city this weekend. Officials say...

12h ago

