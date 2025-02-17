Freeland’s housing plan ties immigration to supply, cuts development charges

<p>Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland, candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, makes her way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2025 7:14 am.

OTTAWA — Liberal leadership hopeful Chrystia Freeland’s plan to fix the housing shortage would tie the number of new immigrants to housing availability.

The former finance minister makes the promise in a 10-point policy document her campaign sent out this morning, saying the move would slow down population growth until the housing affordability crisis stabilizes.

In the same vein, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been promising for some time now to tie immigration numbers to housing starts.

Freeland is also vowing to compel cities to slash their development charges to lower home building costs by withholding their infrastructure funding if they don’t comply.

She is one of five candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, and has produced a flurry of policy ideas to help her stand out from the pack.

Last week, rival candidate Mark Carney pledged to incentivize building more prefabricated homes, but did not spell out the details of his plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Here’s what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

Here's what's open and closed on the first long weekend of the year. Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17. Canada Post will be on a regular delivery schedule. In...

19h ago

Ontario election: Party leaders to face off live in televised debate in Toronto

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties will reconvene this evening for a live studio debate ahead of the last 10 days of the election campaign. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP...

1h ago

Israeli official says forces will remain in 5 locations in Lebanon after Tuesday's pullout deadline

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon near the border after Tuesday’s deadline for their full withdrawal, an Israeli official said Monday. ...

3m ago

Top Russian and American officials will hold talks on ending the Ukraine war without Kyiv

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Senior American and Russian officials, including the countries’ top diplomats, will hold talks on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, the...

18m ago

