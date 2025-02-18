Ahmed Monika’s ‘Kanzafoula’ makes history as the first Iraqi album nominated for the Juno Award

Iraqi artist Ahmed Monika has made history by receiving a Juno Award nomination for his groundbreaking album “Kanzafoula.” It is the first ever Iraqi album to be nominated for the prestigious Canadian music award, marking a significant milestone in Monika’s career.

Monika, who began his musical journey in Iraq, was forced to leave his homeland and seek refuge in Canada. Despite the challenges of displacement, he never abandoned his passion for music. After arriving in Toronto, Monika found a new creative space in the vibrant Kensington Market neighborhood, where he continued to blend traditional Iraqi melodies with African rhythms, paving the way for his unique fusion of cultural influences.

Monika’s Juno nomination is not only a personal triumph but also a moment of pride for the Arab and refugee communities worldwide, demonstrating the power of perseverance and the beauty of cultural fusion. In an interview with OMNI News, Monika says he was both surprised and overwhelmed by the nomination.

“So the nomination for the album was really, like, surprising. I was not expecting it personally. The producer kept saying the album might be nominated, but I was still in disbelief. I didn’t fully process it until I got the news two days ago. I was freaking out, I was so happy” Monika said.

This nomination is part of the Global Music category, which includes a vast array of musical genres from around the world. Monika acknowledged that being recognized among such diverse and talented artists is both a challenge and an honor.

“It’s really difficult for us as world music artists to be recognized this way because there are so many amazing albums produced every year. But I’m so proud to be here, and I’m so proud of my team for their support”

A story of perseverance and community

Monika’s journey to success has been filled with struggles, from fleeing Iraq to starting over in Canada. Initially arriving in Canada with little knowledge of English and facing the loss of his career as an actor and activist, he found solace and support in Toronto’s Kensington Market—a place he describes as his true community.

“I came to Canada as an actor, but I got stuck here due to threats in Iraq. I had to stay to save my life. I didn’t plan to stay in Canada, but I had no choice.”

“The people I met here, the local businesses, and the diversity in Kensington Market made me feel like I had found my new home.”

Kensington Market, with its mix of cultures and open-mindedness, provided Monika with the freedom and support he needed to explore music more deeply. He went on to create his own project, Monica Arabic Jazz, a fusion of Arabic jazz and other influences. His debut album took three years to complete, and Monika credits his team for their tireless work in helping bring the album to life.

“It took a village. I didn’t expect this level of support. From the producer, Tyler Moore, to Dimitrios, the musical director, to the whole team in Canada, everyone played a crucial role.”

He also worked with international collaborators, blending rhythms from both Iraqi and Colombian cultures, and even enlisted a designer familiar with Arabic script for the album’s cover.

Looking forward: a bright future for music and cultural integration

After nearly a decade in Canada, Monika now considers Toronto his home, and he is proud of the cultural connections he has made. Kanzafoula is not just a musical achievement; it is a testament to Monika’s belief in the power of music to unite people from all walks of life.

“I love Toronto. I love the people here. It’s my home now. This city gave me the space to express myself and to be recognized for my music.”