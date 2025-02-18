Joly says Canadians interested in ‘being involved’ in Ukraine’s security after war

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly discusses Canada-United States relations during a luncheon with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Joly says she wants Canadians to play a role in keeping the peace in Ukraine when the war ends. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 9:53 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 11:26 am.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she wants Canadians to play a role in keeping the peace in Ukraine after Russia’s war ends.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to hold talks with Russian officials on how to end the war, which started with Moscow’s 2014 invasion and escalated to a full-scale war almost three years ago.

Joly says Canada continues to ask the U.S. to include Ukraine in those talks, after Washington suggested Ukraine will lose territory and cannot be part of the NATO military alliance.

Joly is wrapping up visits to France, Germany and Belgium that she says have been focused on defending Canadian jobs and shoring up Canada’s defence, as the U.S. threatens allies with tariffs and with ending some military co-operation.

She says that while Europeans are receptive to the idea of closer ties with Canada, many are unaware of the extent to which the Trump administration is challenging Canada’s economy.

Joly is heading to South Africa for a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, where she will try to determine how Canada’s position chairing the G7 might reflect the priorities of the larger G20 group.

Joly says the conflict in Ukraine can’t end on terms that allow Russia to further destabilize Europe, and Canada wants to help ensure a lasting peace after Washington sent mixed messages on whether U.S. troops might help enforce a peace deal.

“We want to be part of these conversations regarding security guarantees,” Joly told a virtual news conference from Brussels this morning.

“We want to be part of conversations linked to more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

0m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

37m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

30m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

0m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

37m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

30m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:06
At least 18 people injured in Delta Airlines crash at Pearson Airport

A Delta Airlines plane with 80 people on board crashed and landed upside down at Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon. As Catalina Gillies reports, at least 18 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

1h ago

4:24
Several injuries after plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 18 people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing, flipping upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Karling Donoghue reports.

12h ago

3:10
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the morning commute with up to eight centimetres expected. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

16h ago

3:17
Toronto snow removal could take weeks to clear

Toronto officials say it could be a few weeks before the snow from the back-to -back winter storms removed from city streets. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

5:02
More than a dozen injured after plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 15 people are now confirmed injured following the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport. Faiza Amin provides the latest updates.

19h ago

More Videos