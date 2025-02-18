Tariffs spell opportunity for Cargojet, co-CEOs say

The two heads of Cargojet Inc. say the air freight company may be able to benefit from the tariff threat looming over North America by seizing on the new supply routes that emerge. A Cargojet shipping facility is shown at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Feb. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 10:04 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 11:58 am.

Cargojet Inc. could benefit from the tariff threat looming over North America by seizing on the new supply routes opened up by a trade war, its top executives say.

Pauline Dhillon, co-CEO of the air freight company, said shippers looking to avoid sending their cargo through the U.S. could opt for shipments straight into Canada, including via freighter aircraft.

“Cargojet is uniquely positioned to excel during tariffs, and may even benefit from direct shipments to Canada versus carriers going into the United States,” Dhillon told analysts on a conference call Tuesday morning.

Rather than causing a drag on its business, the potential import taxes have made Cargojet “hopeful that we see more freight coming into Canada,” she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs of 25 per cent on Canada and Mexico as early as next month, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowing to retaliate.

The Bank of Canada has projected that tariffs across the board could bring on a recession and boost inflation within the first year of a trade war.

Jamie Porteous, Cargojet’s other chief executive, pointed to its growing international charter service that would steer clear of any U.S. import duties.

“Our scheduled charter services from China to Canada were specifically and deliberately targeted to serve the Canadian market, leveraging our domestic network, avoiding the U.S. market and any potential tariff restrictions,” Porteous said.

“As manufacturers across the globe plan shipments directly into Canada to avoid any potential U.S. tariffs versus routing them through Mexico and the United States, it may present new opportunities for Cargojet — although this remains a very fluid situation.”

The Mississauga, Ont.-based company said charter freight revenues rose by 136 per cent year-over-year in its latest quarter, with chances for further growth through the four additional Boeing 767 freighters joining the fleet this year.

In 2024, full-year sales topped $1 billion in a record for the 24-year-old company, while fourth-quarter revenues jumped by a third year-over-year, Cargojet reported on Monday.

However, the month-long Canada Post strike late last year dampened its domestic revenues, it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJT)

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

0m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

37m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

29m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

New details emerge in Toronto Pearson crash: Passenger injuries updated, video shows Delta plane flipping

New details are emerging in the crash at Toronto Pearson airport, including an update on the injured passengers and a video showing the Delta Air Lines plane flip over on the tarmac. Delta Air Lines...

updated

0m ago

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

One of the two girls on trial for second-degree murder in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The girl, who was 16 at the time of the incident,...

breaking

37m ago

'I know my value': Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. fail to reach contract extension before deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree on a contract extension ahead of his self-imposed deadline, paving the way for the 25-year-old to become a free agent. Guerrero...

29m ago

Bitter cold arrives in Toronto, GTA with additional snow possible this evening

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, we may not be out of the woods just yet. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city on Tuesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:06
At least 18 people injured in Delta Airlines crash at Pearson Airport

A Delta Airlines plane with 80 people on board crashed and landed upside down at Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon. As Catalina Gillies reports, at least 18 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

1h ago

4:24
Several injuries after plane crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 18 people have been injured after a Delta Air Lines plane crashed on landing, flipping upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Karling Donoghue reports.

12h ago

3:10
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the morning commute with up to eight centimetres expected. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

16h ago

3:17
Toronto snow removal could take weeks to clear

Toronto officials say it could be a few weeks before the snow from the back-to -back winter storms removed from city streets. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

5:02
More than a dozen injured after plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

At least 15 people are now confirmed injured following the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport. Faiza Amin provides the latest updates.

19h ago

More Videos