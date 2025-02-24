Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines

A Starbucks Coffee sign on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2025 8:38 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 8:58 am.

Starbucks plans to lay off 1,100 corporate employees globally as new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol streamlines operations.

In a letter to employees released Monday, Niccol said the company will inform employees who are being laid off by mid-day Tuesday. Niccol said Starbucks is also eliminating several hundred open and unfilled positions.

“Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity and drive better integration,” Niccol wrote in the letter.

Starbucks has 16,000 corporate support employees worldwide, but that includes some employees who aren’t impacted, like roasting and warehouse staff. Baristas in the company’s stores are not included in the layoffs.

Niccol said in January that corporate layoffs would be announced by early March. He said all work must be overseen by someone who can make decisions while the the Seattle coffee giant reduces the complexity of its structure and eliminates silos within the company that slow communication.

“Our size and structure can slow us down, with too many layers, managers of small teams and roles focused primarily on coordinating work,” Niccol wrote.

Starbucks hired Niccol last fall to turn around sluggish sales. He has said he wants to improve service times — especially during the morning rush — and reestablish stores as community gathering places.

Niccol is also cutting items from Starbucks’ menu and experimenting with its ordering algorithms to better handle its mix of mobile, drive-thru and in-store orders.

Starbucks’ global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell two per cent in its 2024 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 29. In the U.S., customers tired of price increases and growing wait times. In China, its second-largest market, Starbucks faced growing competition from cheaper rivals.

Starbucks shares were flat in premarket trading Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man with extensive criminal history charged in armed carjacking

A man from Brampton, who police say was on house arrest for prior crimes, has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking at a gas station earlier this month. It's alleged that on Feb. 11 at around...

1h ago

Sending Canadian troops to Ukraine 'on the table' under possible peace deal: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not ruling out sending Canadian troops to Ukraine as part of a possible peace deal. Trudeau is in Kyiv with a dozen other world leaders to mark the third anniversary of...

14m ago

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

4h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man with extensive criminal history charged in armed carjacking

A man from Brampton, who police say was on house arrest for prior crimes, has been charged in connection to an armed carjacking at a gas station earlier this month. It's alleged that on Feb. 11 at around...

1h ago

Sending Canadian troops to Ukraine 'on the table' under possible peace deal: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not ruling out sending Canadian troops to Ukraine as part of a possible peace deal. Trudeau is in Kyiv with a dozen other world leaders to mark the third anniversary of...

14m ago

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

4h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

16h ago

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:39
Smart phone app promotes Canadian products

People may be looking for a specific line that says "Canadian made or Canadian owned," which can sometimes be confusing for consumers, but a new app called check the label is taking the guesswork out of shopping.
More Videos