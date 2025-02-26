NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy” died Wednesday. She was 39.

New York City police responding to a call at a residential high-rise building in Manhattan found Trachtenberg unresponsive and emergency medical services pronounced her dead at the scene, police said in a statement. No criminal involvement is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing.

Representatives for Trachtenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trachtenberg rose to fame at just 10, as the plucky titular snoop in the 1996 film “Harriet the Spy.”

Her death was first reported by the New York Post.