Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 407 in Markham

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Markham, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the scene near Warden Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes.

Police say the vehicle rolled over and ended up on its roof.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. Their age is not yet known.

Police have closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Warden and Woodbine avenues. The OPP is asking drivers to exit the highway at Woodbine or at an exit before.

The closure is expected to last until at least 2 p.m.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash.