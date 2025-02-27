TD Bank Group reports $2.79B Q1 profit, down from $2.82B a year earlier

<p>A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2025 7:20 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 8:41 am.

TORONTO — TD Bank Group reported a first-quarter profit of $2.79 billion, down from $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank says the profit amounted to $1.55 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, the same as a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $14.05 billion, up from $13.71 billion.

The bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $1.21 billion, up from $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.02 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.00 per diluted share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $1.96 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“TD started the year with strong momentum and record revenue across many of our businesses,” TD chief executive Raymond Chun said in a statement.

“While expenses remain somewhat elevated, we delivered solid earnings, which positions us well as we begin the new fiscal year.”

TD said its Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $1.83 billion in its latest quarter, up from $1.79 billion a year earlier, while its U.S. retail bank division earned $342 million, down from $870 million a year ago.

The bank’s wealth management and insurance business earned $680 million, up from $555 million a year earlier.

TD’s wholesale banking division earned $299 million in its latest quarter, up from $205 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Snow leads to chaotic morning commute in Toronto, GTA with more on the way

A winter weather travel advisory in Toronto and the GTA on Thursday was lifted after a morning of snow made for a messy and chaotic commute. Environment Canada said 2 to 5 cm of snow was expected to...

updated

1h ago

Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China

U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next Tuesday, in addition to doubling the 10 per cent universal tariff charged on imports from China. Posting...

breaking

1h ago

Ontario voters head to the polls for election day after snap winter campaign

Ontario's political party leaders have criss-crossed the province, released their platforms and made their pitches over the past month — now it's decision day for voters. It has been an unusual election,...

3h ago

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home

Gene Hackman, the prolific Oscar-winning actor whose studied portraits ranged from reluctant heroes to conniving villains and made him one of the industry’s most respected and honored performers, has...

3h ago

