Canada Post, union to return to negotiations Saturday

Canada Post and the union representing its more than 55,000 postal workers are returning to negotiations this weekend.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in a press release Friday that the two sides will be negotiating with the help of a mediator for two days.

The parties began mediated negotiations after a countrywide strike, which ended in December after the government directed the labour board to order the employees back to work if a deal couldn’t be reached before the end of the year.

At the same time, the two parties are also in the midst of hearings as part of a federal inquiry looking at the structural and business issues facing Canada Post.

The inquiry will also make recommendations on how a new deal could be reached with the union. It’s being led by William Kaplan, who is also acting as the mediator for negotiations.

“The union hasn’t wavered in its belief that the best collective agreements are the ones reached at the bargaining table. We’re focused on ensuring good, stable jobs for all postal workers and strengthening the public post office,” the union said in the press release.

Canada Post has been pushing to expand weekend delivery as a way of boosting its faltering bottom line, but it’s at odds with the union over how to staff the expansion.

The union is challenging the government’s intervention in the labour dispute, and accused Ottawa of undermining workers’ rights.

The next hearings for that challenge before the Canada Industrial Relations Board are being held March 3 and 4.

However, CUPW said in the press release that as part of negotiations in January, Canada Post demanded they agree to a clause that would force them to give up the challenge. The union said this infringed on its legal rights.

Canada Post didn’t respond to a request for comment. However, in an update on negotiations Jan. 17, the organization took issue with the union’s position on the constitutional challenge.

“CUPW’s position that any new agreements should be subject to later invalidation, pending the union’s ongoing constitutional complaint, makes it impossible to have meaningful negotiations until the complaint is settled with the Canada Industrial Relations Board,” Canada Post said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press