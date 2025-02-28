The Big Story

Why Canada needs national licensing for doctors

A doctor holding a stethoscope. (Photo iStock)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 28, 2025 7:27 am.

Doctors in Canada can’t move between provinces to practice medicine without going through cumbersome licensing requirements and a sea of government red tape.

It’s one of the many inter-provincial trade barriers in focus because of the threat of U.S. tariffs.

The Canadian Medical Association says it’s time to do away with this antiquated way of licensing doctors and make it one national system that covers all provinces and territories.

Host David Smith speaks with Dr. Joss Reimer, president of the Canadian Medical Association.

