Janet Jones Gretzky says Wayne is ‘heartbroken’ over backlash for Trump friendship

Former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, and his wife Janet Jones arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted February 28, 2025 5:29 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 5:30 am.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet Jones Gretzky says her husband is heartbroken by the recent backlash he has received for the couple’s friendship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an Instagram post on Thursday thanking Bobby Orr for an op-ed he wrote defending the NHL’s all-time leading scorer after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jones Gretzky wrote that “it has broken [Wayne’s] heart to read and see the mean comments.” Janet appeared to delete the post later in the day.

Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones Gretzky attended Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., last month and Wayne has been a frequent golfing partner of Trump’s.

The discourse gained more traction in the past week when Gretzky represented Canada in a pre-game ceremony before the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was met with a smattering of boos as well as criticism afterward for his association with Trump, who has spoken of making Canada the 51st state.

Janet’s comments came after Trump called Wayne Gretzky “the greatest Canadian” and highlighted his loyalty to Canada in a Truth Social post Wednesday night.

Trump also stated that he doesn’t want Canadians to turn against Gretzky simply because of their friendship.

“Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy,” Trump wrote on his official account. “He’s the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a ‘free agent,’ because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him.

“He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!”

Last week in Edmonton, where Gretzky made his name as a living legend, some fans are petitioning for a freeway in his name to be changed. Capilano Drive was renamed Wayne Gretzky Drive in 1999 as a tribute to his years with the Oilers, during which he won four Stanley Cups. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition on Change.org had more than 10,000 signatures.

In 2009, Gretzky was named a Companion of the Order of Canada but has been criticized for not travelling to Ottawa for it.

Gretzky has yet to address the issue.

“Listen, we all have our personal beliefs as they pertain to things such as religion and politics,” Orr wrote in his op-ed. “Wayne respects your right to such beliefs — why can’t you respect his?”

“Your words mean the world to Wayne and his family,” Jones Gretzky wrote in response to Orr. “He has always said you are one of the Greatest, if not the Greatest. Thank you for your kind words.”

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

6h ago

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses in Mississauga riding, all 3 other leaders reclaim seats

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie won't be sitting in the Ontario legislature after losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to her PC opponent. Silvia Gualtieri, a former city councillor in...

7h ago

Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect PCs to another majority government and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP). In the table below, find...

ONTARIO ELECTION

4h ago

Winter travel advisory reissued for Toronto, GTA as Friday snowstorm threatens 10 cm by evening

A winter weather travel advisory has been reissued for Toronto and the GTA ahead of a snowstorm on Friday afternoon that could see upwards of 10 centimetres by the evening commute. Environment Canada...

updated

14m ago

