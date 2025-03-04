Activists raise concerns about birds on display at Scarborough mall

Toucans, hornbills, owls, parakeets and doves are among the numerous species of birds on display in large cages at Woodside Square Mall in Scarborough.

The more than 200,000 square foot space has a safari-like theme throughout, with animatronic dinosaurs that move at regular intervals as well as models of animals like tigers and zebras. The birds, however, are real and kept in eight large cages across the mall.

They were introduced to the mall about 1.5 years ago, according to a mall representative that did not want to be identified.

Animal rescuer and activist Pia Sarker says she was shocked to see live birds being used as a “mall attraction” in Toronto. A video she posted on Instagram received hundreds of comments in the same vein, calling the idea “antiquated” and “inhumane.”

“Is the mall truly an appropriate environment for these birds to be kept? It doesn’t appear like that to me at all. And it does seem like the birds are uncomfortable and stressed out living there,” she says.

While Sarker believes birds should not be caged at all, she says the conditions in the mall enclosures need to be greatly improved.

“The birds cages were very barren, they didn’t have any sort of enrichment,” she says.

A hornbill seen in a cage that was improved based on provincial orders at Woodside Square Mall. CITYNEWS

Rob Laidlaw from wildlife protection organization Zoocheck says they received a number of calls from concerned citizens regarding the birds. When he visited the mall himself, he says he found the conditions the birds were kept in lacked a number of necessary provisions.

“The first thing [I noted] was that you had these very ornamental cages that were spread throughout the mall in high traffic, very noisy areas. And these cages were not specifically designed for the species that they were housing. That’s what we would call applying a ‘cookie cutter’ design approach — all animals regardless of where they come from in the same kinds of of conditions,” he explains.

“Being in high traffic areas exposes the birds to basically, an uncontrolled public … and that’s never a good situation. Birds can be very sensitive animals [and are] sensitive to all kinds of things in their environment. [There] was a lack of shelter and privacy. So the birds were largely exposed the way the cages were positioned. In some cases, they could be viewed from all sides, so surrounded by members of the public. And that’s not a good thing for any animal cage. That’s a design flaw in terms of your setup. And the birds had very little in the way of sheltered perches, visual baffles to hide behind, places where they could seek refuge from being observed by the public or from the environmental stressors that exist in that [space].”

Provincial orders to improve habitats

“A lot of people don’t realize that Ontario is the last province to not regulate wildlife in captivity. So any of us could go out and get all sorts of exotic birds, we could get lions, tigers, spitting cobras and zebras and unless there’s a municipal bylaw specifically prohibiting those animals, we would be allowed to keep them,” says Laidlaw.

In a statement, the City of Toronto tells CityNews, “Toronto Animal Services is aware of this matter. The birds being held at this location are not prohibited. Due to concerns about their welfare a referral was made to the province’s Animal Welfare Services.”

Provincial Animal Welfare Services confirmed with CityNews that an active investigation is underway and “that it has issued 12 orders to the establishment regarding the care of animals. Animal Welfare Services will continue to follow up on a regular basis to ensure compliance.”

A mall representative confirmed that they have taken steps to comply with the orders “relating to improvement to [the birds’] living environment and specific enhancements to their enclosures” and changes have been made since Sarker and Laidlaw last visited.

“Those include providing additional hide boxes, additional toys and additional plants or heat lamps for certain species and adequate light cycles … we’ve installed curtains to surround the cages to close them for a daily recommended 10 hours during the night for darkness. And we’ve separated any species that’s recommended by animal welfare that aren’t compatible with their social behaviours,” they say.

They add that a cage that houses doves that used to be located just inside one of the mall’s main doors has now been moved to a quieter area of the mall.

Curtains being installed around cages to provide darkness during night hours. CITYNEWS

Sarker and Laidlaw both noted that three of the large cages are still located directly across from a loud arcade area.

“We don’t have specific instructions from Animal Welfare for the noise,” says the mall representative.

Concerns were also raised about the size of the cages.

“No matter how much food and water and bird houses and trees you put in those cages, you’re never going to be able to replicate nature,” says Sarker.

“[These] are not household cages. They are very large and spacious,” says the mall representative.

“Animal Welfare didn’t issue any orders in regards to concerns for the cage sizing.”

Laidlaw says that making changes as per the recommendations of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services is a positive step, but there are limits to how beneficial they are to the birds.

“The thing to remember about what the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) can do is that they are limited in taking actions beyond what is stated in the regulation. So they are there to enforce the animal care standards that are in the regulations of the PAWS Act. So those regulations, they’re not bad, but they are limited. So what they’re looking at would be bringing [the mall] into compliance with the regulations. But does that mean then that the animals are having wonderful, happy lives? No, it’s not a guarantee of that at all … I would say that there’s a lot more that can be done.”

Why are birds being displayed at the mall?

The mall representative tells CityNews the idea to bring birds to the mall was suggested by the previous ward councillor for educational purposes.

“The birds are a part of the mall’s environment. They serve mainly as an educational purpose to the public to help the public gain a little deeper understanding and appreciation for animals and our ecosystem. The mall offers free guided tours led by knowledgeable individuals who explain the habits, habitats, and the ecological significance of birds in the environment,” says the representative.

“Our initiative is to foster a greater appreciation for nature and promote respect for all living beings and raise environmental awareness. We want to make sure that we encourage the public [to recognize] that everyone plays a role in preserving the planet’s ecological balance.”

They add that in addition to public education, the birds were brought in as a service to seniors.

“Because of Canada’s winter weather, we also want to create an outdoor environment indoors, to provide a space for seniors to go. As you know, seniors are typically very isolated in the winter months. So we encourage their health and wellness by creating a space in the mall that has an outdoor environment so that they can do Tai Chi exercises in the morning and of course provide some mental wellness [as well],” they say.

Sarker says it’s ironic the mall aims to educate the public about birds, their habitats and the ecosystem by removing them from their natural environment.

“What are you going to learn from a caged bird? I think if we are going to learn anything from these caged birds, it’s that birds should not be kept in cages and birds deserve to be free and that they shouldn’t be kept in the mall,” she says.

“A mall is a shopping area. People typically don’t go to the mall for education. So to have to use the education excuse — it really is just an excuse to me.”

An owl seen in a cage at Woodside Square Mall. CITYNEWS

Laidlaw also feels that there is little educational value being provided to the public in these circumstances.

“We’ve been doing this work now for 41 years. And in almost every case that we’ve dealt with, from coast to coast to coast, every single person has said, ‘we’re educating the public.’ And it may be that members of the public leave with a fact or two, but does that really make a difference to animals? Is that conservation education? I would say no, it doesn’t reach that bar. So I would say that if there’s any education, it’s inconsequential and it certainly does not justify the keeping of animals in circumstances that are probably contrary to their good welfare,” he says.

“It may be the intent of the owners of the mall to actually educate people, but is this the right way to do it? In my opinion, no. The cost is too great to the birds.”

Both Sarker and Laidlaw say ideally, the birds should be moved to a sanctuary as releasing them into the wild is not a viable option.

The mall says they have no intention of moving them and they will continue to comply with all orders and regulations to ensure the birds are well taken care of.

“Animal welfare for the mall management is very, very important. We ensure proper care and are providing the best living conditions for the birds — that’s a significant part of our operations. We have a dedicated and knowledgeable staff whose primary role is to care for them. We always ensure that they’re provided with adequate nourishment, a well-balanced diet. We ensure their living environments are spacious, clean, and comfortable as well promote natural behaviors,” says the mall representative.

“We’ll continue to work with Animal Welfare to ensure that birds are healthy and thriving. We’re committed to providing the birds with the best possible quality of life while living at the mall.”