How Canadians are reacting to Donald Trump’s tariffs

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico kicked in at midnight, triggering a North American trade war.

The president’s executive order to impose 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, is now in effect.

Canada is immediately imposing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, and will expand that to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

Here’s how political, business and union leaders reacted Tuesday.

—

“Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they’re talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense.

Canadians are reasonable, and we are polite, but we will not back down from a fight. Not when our country and the well-being of everyone in it is at stake.”

“I want to speak directly to one specific American. Donald, in the over eight years you and I have worked together, we’ve done big things … we should be working together to ensure even greater prosperity for North Americans in a very uncertain and challenging world.

“Now it’s not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal. But Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do. We two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see.

“And now, to my fellow Canadians. I won’t sugar-coat it. This is going to be tough. Even though we’re all going to pull together, because that’s what we do. We will use every tool at our disposal so Canadian workers and businesses can weather this storm. From expanding EI benefits and making them more flexible to providing direct supports to businesses, we will be there, as needed, to help.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

—-

“My message to the president is this: Canada will fight back. We will defend our people and our economy, and we will put Canada first. There’s no doubt that our economy will suffer. But so will yours, President Trump.”

“I’d like to speak to the millions of Canadians who are anxious today after learning that President Trump has attacked our economy … You are afraid right now, and I understand. I want you to know that I will fight for you.”

“We will overcome this attack on our economy, and I have a plan to do it. First, we must retaliate, targeting American goods in the following order. A) goods that we can make ourselves, b) goods we don’t need, and c), goods we can get from elsewhere.

“Second, counter tariffs must not be a cash cow for the government. Almost every penny of the tariffs collected should go to tax cuts. With a small sum set aside for targeted relief to workers hardest hit by the trade war, none of the money should go to new government spending and programs.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

—-

“Canadians woke up today to a trade war. This is not something that we wanted. It is unwarranted. It is wrong, it’s illegal. And we’re going to fight back. And Canadians are already showing that defiance. They’re standing up for one another.”

“The impact of this is probably the worst economic attack on our country that we have experienced in our lifetime, and the repercussions could be devastating.”

“Given the gravity of what we’re up against, I’m calling on an emergency session of Parliament like we had in the pandemic. What we’re witnessing could be worse than the pandemic, and very likely will be worse.

“But Canadians are ready to fight back. And so my promise is, we should fight back as well, as elected officials…We need to put in place supports for workers. Workers are already impacted. We need immediate supports. I’m calling on EI to be immediately reformed.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

—-

“Today’s reckless decision by the U.S. administration is forcing Canada and the U.S. toward recessions, job losses and economic disaster.

“The U.S. government’s self-defeating tariff policy disregards decades of success and trillions in trade to try and revive a failed economic model from the 1800s. Tariffs are a tax on the American people. Rather than bringing back affordability or creating a ‘golden age’ for business, tariffs will cost consumers at the checkout, cost producers more at every point along the supply chain, and force businesses to find alternate suppliers that are less reliable than Canadian ones.”

Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

—

“After months of taunts and threats that have already hurt investment decisions and jobs in Canada, Trump has fired the first shot in a full-on trade war and now every Canadian politician, business leader, worker and resident must fight back.”

“Today our trade relationship forever changed with the U.S. and now we must invest in ourselves, redefine international trade relationships, and build a new, more resilient economy.”

Unifor national president Lana Payne

—

“No one wins in a trade war and the tariffs imposed today by the Trump Administration will hurt workers, farmers and families across North America — especially those in the United States.

“Canada, the United States and Mexico have the best trade agreement in the world — one which President Trump negotiated and signed during his first term. Any issues or irritants that may exist can and should be managed within the terms of that agreement, which includes a review clause designed for that very purpose.”

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada

—

“Canada’s unions have been clear about what’s at stake, and yet, despite direct conversations — including at the highest levels — there is still no real plan to protect workers from the economic fallout.”

“Workers need more than just words, they need bold actions to protect jobs and industries. The government must stand up for Canadian workers by pushing back against these tariffs, ensuring robust trade protections and providing immediate support to impacted workers.”

Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press