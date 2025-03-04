Ottawa pauses preventive health task force amid review over breast cancer screening recommendations

<p>Health Minister Mark Holland speaks at the SOS Medicare conference, Monday, Feb.24, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2025 12:52 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 3:40 pm.

TORONTO — Federal Health Minister Mark Holland announced Tuesday he is temporarily suspending the work of the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care, which has come under fire for not recommending routine breast cancer screening for women under 50.

The task force provides guidelines for primary health-care providers about screening and other prevention and early detection measures for cancers and other diseases.

Holland ordered an external expert review of the task force, which began last October, after it declined to lower the age for mammograms to 40, contradicting many expert opinions including the Canadian Cancer Society.

The external review panel has finished gathering evidence and is now finalizing its recommendations, the minister said in a statement.

“The panel will make these recommendations to the Public Health Agency of Canada to modernize the work of the Task Force and ensure it provides evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to primary care providers,” the statement said.

“This will ensure preventive health-care guidelines meet the needs of Canada’s health-care system and support the well-being of Canadians.”

Given the concerns expressed by experts and the public, Holland said he has asked the Public Health Agency of Canada to “pause” the group’s work in the meantime.

Last May, the task force said it maintained its advice that routine breast cancer screening start at age 50 and end after age 74.

However, it said women in their 40s could seek a mammogram after weighing the pros and cons of early screening, ideally in consultation with their health-care provider.

A spokesperson for the task force said last year that potential harms included false positives, which could lead to unnecessary painful biopsies, as well as “overdiagnosis,” which puts a burden on patients and the health-care system for cancers that wouldn’t have caused any harm if left untreated.

But many experts — and the health minister himself — have countered that most women would risk getting a false positive rather than delay a potential need for treatment.

Some provinces, including Ontario and British Columbia, publicly fund mammograms for women age 40 to 49. Alberta funds them starting at age 45.

Dense Breasts Canada and Breast Cancer Canada quickly issued statements applauding the minister’s move, saying the task force’s recommendations don’t reflect the latest scientific evidence.

Dense Breasts Canada said it has been pushing for “revision of the dangerous breast screening guidelines” for seven years.

“Through four health ministers, DBC has consistently pushed for action on outdated and biased guidelines that limit access to lifesaving screenings and fail to incorporate expert input and the latest scientific evidence,” it said.

Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada, said breast cancer rates are rising in younger populations.

“We must take every possible step to ensure that screening guidelines reflect the realities of patient needs,” Carson said in her statement.

“This pause presents a critical moment for progress, and we stand ready to support solutions that will improve breast cancer care across Canada.”

But a statement from the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care said the suspension of its work “could jeopardize” other screening and prevention guidelines that are nearing completion.

“In addition to breast cancer screening, guideline topics in late-stage development include recommendations on tobacco cessation, screening for adult depression and depression in children and youth, and cervical cancer screening,” the statement said.

It said the pause will also affect ongoing work on guidelines for lung cancer and prostate cancer screening and fall prevention in older adults.

“The task force has been very much anticipating the insights and recommendations of the external expert review panel on how to improve guideline development to support clinicians and the health of Canadians,” Dr. Guylene Theriault, the task force’s chair, said in the statement.

“We welcome their recommendations which may take time to implement, but are surprised by this announcement from the minister.”

The Canadian Cancer Society acknowledged the importance of the task force’s work in a statement Tuesday afternoon, but also welcomed Holland’s move as “an unfortunate but necessary disruption before implementing the review panel’s recommendations.”

“We hope that when the task force resumes its role, it has a stronger focus on patient voices, greater inclusion of subject matter experts, and increased capacity to meet the demands placed on it,” said Brandon Purcell, the cancer society’s advocacy manager of prevention and early detection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 0fc79f64ca304ea5cd212ec08d3868f6efd3ceef8ec028890212da2b5635ef42.jpg, Caption:

Health Minister Mark Holland speaks at the SOS Medicare conference, Monday, Feb.24, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

51m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

6m ago

Trump's trade war draws swift retaliation as Mexico, Canada and China impose tariffs on the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial...

39m ago

Man stabbed on TTC streetcar: Toronto police

Toronto Police say a man has been stabbed onboard a TTC streetcar. It happened in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West area at around 1:14 p.m. Tuesday. Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was...

1h ago

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

51m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

6m ago

Trump's trade war draws swift retaliation as Mexico, Canada and China impose tariffs on the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial...

39m ago

Man stabbed on TTC streetcar: Toronto police

Toronto Police say a man has been stabbed onboard a TTC streetcar. It happened in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West area at around 1:14 p.m. Tuesday. Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
'This is gonna be tough': Trudeau pledges to help Canadians impacted by tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to help Canadian workers and businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods. Trudeau promised to use every tool available to help Canadians.

4h ago

1:48
Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs against United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.

4h ago

1:11
'This is a very dumb thing to do': Trudeau delivers tariff response to Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that 25% tariffs on imported Canadian goods is a "very dumb thing to do." Trudeau also announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on American products.

4h ago

0:56
American liquor gets removed from LCBO shelves in Ontario

LCBO employees have pulled American liquor products from store shelves. The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods.

4h ago

3:35
'The President has gone sideways': Ford lashes out at Trump over tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is lashing out at U.S. President Donald Trump after America imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports. Ford claims the tariffs are the singular work of Trump.

5h ago

More Videos