Canadians should expect AI-enabled foreign meddling in election: cybersecurity centre

The Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSEC) complex is pictured in Ottawa on October 15, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 1:48 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 2:11 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal cybersecurity centre says China, Russia and Iran are very likely to use tools enabled by artificial intelligence in attempts to meddle in the coming general election campaign.

In a new report, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security also says cybercriminals are likely to take advantage of election-related opportunities in Canada to perpetrate scams.

The centre says that despite these threats, it is very unlikely that AI-enabled activities will fundamentally undermine the integrity of the general election.

An election is widely expected in the coming weeks after the Liberals choose a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The federal centre says hostile foreign actors are using artificial intelligence to flood cyberspace with false information and are using botnets to spread disinformation.

It warns that AI is also being used to create deepfake pornography targeting politicians and public figures, predominantly women and gender-diverse people.

