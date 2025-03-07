Businesses seek new suppliers, shift production in response to tariffs

Trucks wait at the United States and Canada border in Surrey B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2025 6:42 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 7:33 am.

Businesses are rejigging their supply chains in response to tariffs, including finding new suppliers and shifting production, even as it’s unclear what will be subject to tariffs and for how long.

Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said about half of the organization’s members are either actively seeking new suppliers or looking into the possibility.

“This is a big concern to small businesses,” he said.

However, it’s easier said than done depending on the business and the product, he said.

“If you have specialty products … the U.S. may be the only game in town.”

U.S. President Donald Trump levied tariffs on Canadian goods Tuesday and Canada responded with retaliatory tariffs, meaning many items imported into Canada will be more expensive.

But on Thursday the U.S. made goods compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement exempt from the tariffs for another month, until April 2. Canada later agreed to wait until then to implement its second wave of retaliatory tariffs and the situation appears to remain fluid.

Lots of companies are actively working to source supply from companies around the world instead of the U.S., said Karl Littler, senior vice-president of public affairs for the Retail Council of Canada.

“That’s a pretty widespread phenomenon,” he said.

Though there is uncertainty over how long tariffs will be in place, and how widespread they will be, many businesses aren’t waiting to find out.

Amy Tughan’s Nova Scotia-based small business Cool Hand Nukes, which sells handmade microwave cozies, usually imports custom fabrics from a company in North Carolina.

But in the face of tariffs as well as a weaker loonie that’s already making the goods more expensive, Tughan is looking overseas for alternatives in South Korea and Japan.

“Everything is just on tenterhooks,” she said.

It’s not only Canadian companies making these changes, but also U.S. or multinational firms that operate in Canada, added Littler.

This week, chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli said it’s shifting some production from the U.S. to Europe so its Canadian supplies aren’t subject to tariffs.

“Currently, less than half of our Lindt products sold in Canada are sourced from our U.S. production facilities. To ensure uninterrupted availability of our premium chocolates, we temporarily increased stock levels in Canada while transitioning our supply chain from U.S. production facilities to European sites,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Top Stories

'We stand with Canada': Americans who live here show solidarity amid Trump's threats

Kimberly Waletich isn't Canadian.  But when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on fellow citizens to "proudly wave our flag" on national flag day last month, she hung the Maple Leaf outside her...

2h ago

Trump's temporary pause on some tariffs brings little relief to Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's stiff duties have been temporarily paused on some Canadian products, bringing little relief as the tariff threat continues to hang over America's closest neighbour. Trump...

3h ago

Man injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto Police say a man in his 40s was shot in Etobicoke on Thursday night. It happened at around 10:40 p.m. at 58 Marine Parade Drive near Lake Shore Boulevard West. The victim was taken to hospital...

57m ago

Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm. Officers say the teen was struck by gunfire at around 4:20 a.m. in the Highway 8 and Fruitland...

49m ago

