Up to 2,500 women exposed to HIV and hepatitis at Toronto gynecologist’s office: TPH

Dr. Esther Park's clinic at 20 Edna Road in Toronto. Photo credit: Google Maps

By Michelle Mackey and Meredith Bond

Posted March 7, 2025 11:28 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 11:38 am.

Up to 2,500 women have been potentially exposed to HIV and hepatitis after attending a gynecologist’s office in the west end of Toronto.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) confirms a letter was sent out to patients stating that at Dr. Esther Park’s clinic, medical instruments were improperly cleaned, disinfected or sterilized for up to four years, exposing patients to potential bloodborne infections.

“Certain bloodborne infections, such as hepatitis B and hepatitis C can be passed through the reuse of improperly cleaned instruments,” read their statement.

TPH said they believe the risk of transmission is low and are sharing the information as a precaution, but they recommend that affected individuals consult with their health care provider for appropriate testing.

Those affected had appointments between Oct. 10, 2020, and Oct. 10, 2024.

Dr. Park currently operates out of a clinic near Bloor and Dundas Streets at 20 Edna Road.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons Ontario (CPSO), Dr. Park’s license has been restricted, and she agreed to restrict her practice to only office-based gynecology as of Dec. 17, 2024.


