City of Toronto, workers’ union avoid strike with 11th-hour tentative agreement

The City of Toronto and CUPE Local 79, which represents thousands of municipal workers, say they have reached a tentative agreement.

The union would have been in a legal strike position and the city in a lockout position at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The union said in a press release that it secured wage increases and an end to minimum-wage jobs for the duration of the agreement, should it be ratified.

Details of the four-year agreement will stay confidential until union members and city council review and ratify it, the city said in a news release.

“We remain within the mandate that we set out, however it was improved significantly by the suggestions of the union in terms of what mattered for their members,” said Toronto city manager Paul Johnson at an early morning press conference Saturday.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement that she was grateful for the work of the union and city in reaching an agreement that “recognizes and respects the work of the members of CUPE Local 79.”

Earlier this week, the city tabled what it described as a final offer to the union, which included a 14.65 per cent wage increase for all positions.

Union leadership said at the time it was preparing a counter-proposal and workers planned to strike starting on Monday if a deal couldn’t be reached.

“I couldn’t be happier, in particular, that our child-care centres will be open on Monday morning for the families who rely on them,” said Johnson.

In a statement, CUPE Local 79’s president Nas Yadollahi called the agreement a “testament to the power of collective action.”

“City workers stood together and fought for a fair deal — one that strengthens public services and recognizes the value of the workforce that keeps Toronto running,” said Yadollahi.