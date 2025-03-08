City of Toronto, workers’ union avoid strike with 11th-hour tentative agreement

Exterior view of Toronto City Hall is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2025 7:22 am.

The City of Toronto and CUPE Local 79, which represents thousands of municipal workers, say they have reached a tentative agreement.

The union would have been in a legal strike position and the city in a lockout position at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The union said in a press release that it secured wage increases and an end to minimum-wage jobs for the duration of the agreement, should it be ratified.

Details of the four-year agreement will stay confidential until union members and city council review and ratify it, the city said in a news release.

“We remain within the mandate that we set out, however it was improved significantly by the suggestions of the union in terms of what mattered for their members,” said Toronto city manager Paul Johnson at an early morning press conference Saturday.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement that she was grateful for the work of the union and city in reaching an agreement that “recognizes and respects the work of the members of CUPE Local 79.”

Earlier this week, the city tabled what it described as a final offer to the union, which included a 14.65 per cent wage increase for all positions.

Union leadership said at the time it was preparing a counter-proposal and workers planned to strike starting on Monday if a deal couldn’t be reached.

“I couldn’t be happier, in particular, that our child-care centres will be open on Monday morning for the families who rely on them,” said Johnson.

In a statement, CUPE Local 79’s president Nas Yadollahi called the agreement a “testament to the power of collective action.”

“City workers stood together and fought for a fair deal — one that strengthens public services and recognizes the value of the workforce that keeps Toronto running,” said Yadollahi.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Brazen and reckless act of violence' leaves 12 injured in Scaborough pub shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects who opened fire "indiscriminately" on patrons at a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people. Police say just before 10:40 p.m.,...

updated

39m ago

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum...

10h ago

Liberal leadership candidates make final push ahead of weekend vote

OTTAWA — It's the last day before Liberals elect their next leader and the campaigns are making their final get-out-the-vote push as they seek to rally grassroots support from across the country. Former...

38m ago

Large majority of Canadians reject Trump's annexation overtures, poll suggests

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests few Canadians are open to President Donald Trump's repeated pitches for Canada to become a U.S. state, though interest in it rises among Conservative supporters and those...

28m ago

Top Stories

'Brazen and reckless act of violence' leaves 12 injured in Scaborough pub shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects who opened fire "indiscriminately" on patrons at a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people. Police say just before 10:40 p.m.,...

updated

39m ago

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum...

10h ago

Liberal leadership candidates make final push ahead of weekend vote

OTTAWA — It's the last day before Liberals elect their next leader and the campaigns are making their final get-out-the-vote push as they seek to rally grassroots support from across the country. Former...

38m ago

Large majority of Canadians reject Trump's annexation overtures, poll suggests

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests few Canadians are open to President Donald Trump's repeated pitches for Canada to become a U.S. state, though interest in it rises among Conservative supporters and those...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Warmer temperatures on the way

Temperatures are expected to heat up next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:43
Gene Hackman died of heart disease, authorities say

Sante Fe County officials say Gene Hackman died of heart disease and his wife of Hantavirus one week prior. Erica Natividad with what the investigation has revealed about the timeline of events.

13h ago

2:37
About 2500 gynecology patients potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis

Thousands may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis after Toronto Public Health says a gynecology clinic improperly sterilized medical instruments for years. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:36
Person and dog killed in armed Markham home invasion

Police are calling this a targeting shooting and are now looking for two suspects.

19h ago

0:57
Online passport renewal coming for most Canadians

The federal government is promising that online passport renewal will be available for all Canadians by the end of the year. A delivery guarantee is also being introduced.

13h ago

More Videos