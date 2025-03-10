Doechii named 2025 Woman of the Year by Billboard

Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2025 7:47 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2025 8:23 am.

The rising rapper Doechii has earned the title of Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, SZA, Lady Gaga and as last year’s honoree, Karol G.

The news arrives just one month after Doechii won the Grammy for best rap album, only the third woman to win in that category.

When it came time to give her award speech, the tears were immediate. “This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill —” she said, correcting herself. “Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii.”

Now she will be honored as Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29. Previous honorees include Madonna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

In 2024, The Associated Press named Doechii’s breakout mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” one of the best albums of the year — a versatile album that teeters from the romance of her smooth R&B and the acuity of her flows.

“Doechii is taking pop culture by storm, this year becoming the third woman in history to win a Grammy best rap album, and dazzling fans of every musical genre with her breathtaking performances, ultra-candid lyrics and utterly unique sound, style and spirit,” said Hannah Karp, Editor-in-Chief of Billboard in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success.”

Other award recipients at the Billboard Women in Music Awards include aespa, Ángela Aguilar, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Blackpink’s Jennie, Megan Moroney, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long and Tyla.

The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by Laverne Cox.

Billboard Women in Music will air live on March 29 at 7 p.m. Pacific on VIZIO WatchFree+.

Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Top Stories

Ford to unveil electricity tax plan for U.S. states in retaliation against Trump's tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce will share more information about a planned surcharge on electricity going to the United States. Ford first announced the plan on Thursday,...

38m ago

Liberals turn to transition plans after Mark Carney installed as new leader

Liberal MPs are gathering on Parliament Hill this afternoon to huddle after the party selected its new leader, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney. Carney is heading into a day full of briefings...

1h ago

Who is Mark Carney? Here's some background on Canada's next prime minister

OTTAWA — Even when Mark Carney was still in high school, his friends bugged him about whether he would become prime minister one day. His answer was one fit for a future politician: to never confirm...

11h ago

'Potential alternatives': Local Toronto businesses concerned that U.S. tariffs will drive up costs

The newly imposed U.S. tariffs could significantly increase the cost of essential goods, including raw ingredients for food production and fabrics for clothing manufacturing. While large corporations may...

4h ago

